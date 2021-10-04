**Related Video Above: Authorities search for Brian Laundrie in Florida.**

(WJW) — One Florida hiker says he saw none other than Brian Laundrie Saturday near the Appalachian Trail.

Dennis Davis spoke with FOX News, among other news outlets, saying he swears he saw Laundrie, who is currently missing after his fiancé Gabby Petitio was found dead in Wyoming, driving a white truck near the North Carolina border around 12:30 p.m.

“There is no doubt about it. That was Brian Laundrie I was just talking to. 100%. Not a doubt in my mind,” Davis told FOX News.

Davis reportedly saw Laundrie while in a parking lot near the trail, he even had a short conversation with him.

“He said, ‘Me and my girlfriend had a fight, and man, I love her, and she called me, and I need to go out to California to see her,'” Davis told FOX News.

Davis told FOX News that at first he thought Laundrie was on drugs, but that later he just thought he seemed tired.

Davis reported the sighting to multiple authorities, but so far, the Haywood County, North Carolina, Sheriff’s Office is the only group that told FOX News they have searched the area looking for Laundrie. The sheriff’s office also reportedly received at least 10 other Laundrie sightings over the weekend.

Laundrie, who is wanted by authorities, was reported missing by his family last month after he had returned home from a cross-country trip without Petito. The search, which TV’s Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman has even gotten involved in, continues.

Yesterday, Petito’s mother Nichole Schmidt took to Twitter for the first time saying that Laundrie should turn himself into authorities.