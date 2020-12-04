LIVE NOW /
Bradenton father and son ‘severely burned’ following house explosion

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A father and son are in the hospital after a home explosion Thursday afternoon in Bradenton.

According to family friends, the father and son were inside the home when the explosion happened while the mother was out in the front yard.

“She said that their hair was missing. Their whole face, probably third degree burn most likely.  They haven’t heard from the hospital since, they’re in critical condition,” said Marc Tirado, who is dating the daughter.

The family lost everything in the home as it was shattered during the explosion.

According to Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue, the gas leak happened in the 2900 block of 9th Street West after 11:30 Thursday morning. An explosion was later heard on-scene after 2 p.m. at a home on 29th Avenue West.

Fire rescue officials say two occupants at a home were taken to Blake Hospital with unknown injuries while a Cedar Hammock firefighter received non-life-threatening injuries battling the fire.

TECO representatives say the gas leak was caused by a build-up in the sewer lines.

