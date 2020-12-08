LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Boil water notice remains in effect for Tampa as cleanup continues

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The cleanup continues Tuesday morning after a water main break that prompted a citywide boil water notice in Tampa.

The City of Tampa said a third party was working on a water improvement project when they punctured a transmission main from the David L. Tippin Water Treatment Facility, sending water gushing into the street.

A citywide boil water notice was issued Monday afternoon. Crews have been working overnight to repair the break. City officials said Monday that they were in the process of pumping out the excess water from the main break to begin repairs.

Those living beyond city limits could also be affected. Residents in Eastlake, Fairview, Herschel Heights, Pebble Creek, Palm River, and Seaboard are being told to follow boil water guidelines as well.

Tampa has also banned irrigation watering due to the break. Residents are being told to shut off all automatic irrigation meter and sprinkler systems until further notice.

No information has been shared on how long the boil notice will be in effect for.

For more information on the precautionary boil water notice, visit the City of Tampa’s website.

>> Follow Megan Gannon on Facebook

>> Follow Megan Gannon on Twitter

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss