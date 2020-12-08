Boil water notice remains in effect for Tampa as cleanup continues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The cleanup continues Tuesday morning after a water main break that prompted a citywide boil water notice in Tampa.

The City of Tampa said a third party was working on a water improvement project when they punctured a transmission main from the David L. Tippin Water Treatment Facility, sending water gushing into the street.

A citywide boil water notice was issued Monday afternoon. Crews have been working overnight to repair the break. City officials said Monday that they were in the process of pumping out the excess water from the main break to begin repairs.

Those living beyond city limits could also be affected. Residents in Eastlake, Fairview, Herschel Heights, Pebble Creek, Palm River, and Seaboard are being told to follow boil water guidelines as well.

Tampa has also banned irrigation watering due to the break. Residents are being told to shut off all automatic irrigation meter and sprinkler systems until further notice.

No information has been shared on how long the boil notice will be in effect for.

For more information on the precautionary boil water notice, visit the City of Tampa’s website.

LATEST STORIES: