In this April 19, 1998 photo, Beverly Cleary signs books at the Monterey Bay Book Festival in Monterey, Calif. Even as she turns 100, the feisty and witty author, Cleary remembers the Oregon childhood that inspired the likes of characters Ramona and Beezus Quimby and Henry Huggins in the children’s books that sold millions and enthralled generations of youngsters. (Vern Fisher/Monterey Herald via AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) — The beloved child’s book author Beverly Cleary turned 104 years old Sunday.

The Newbery Medalist was born on April 12, 1916 in McMinnville, Oregon. Her first book was published in 1950.

The “Drop Everything and Read Day” (DEAR) initiative is held every year on Cleary’s birthday and encourages 30 minutes of reading time.

Cleary authored books like “Beezus and Ramona,” “Ramona Quimby,” “The Mouse and the Motorcycle,” and more.