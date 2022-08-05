TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re engaged and love shopping at Aldi, the grocery chain wants to host your wedding.

For the first time ever, the grocery chain is giving one lucky couple the chance to have an all-expenses-paid Aldi-themed wedding of their dreams. The couple will also get free groceries for an entire year.

The wedding will take place on Nov. 9 at Aldi’s U.S. headquarters in Batavia, Illinois. The couple can bring up to 50 guests with them.

The grocery chain said the wedding will be officiated by an Aldi employee. After the couple says “I do,” there will be an Aldi-themed reception, a storefront photoshoot and more.

To enter, couples can visit Happily Ever Aldi through Aug. 17. Couples will need to submit a well-lit photo and write a short essay about why their favorite grocery store is their dream destination wedding venue.