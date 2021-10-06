A dozen Brian Laundrie sightings have been reported in North Carolina, officials say

(NBC News) — Authorities have investigated multiple reported sightings in North Carolina of Brian Laundrie, the missing Florida man wanted for questioning in the disappearance of Gabby Petito, his fiancée whose death was ruled a homicide.

Tipsters have reported a dozen sightings of Laundrie, 23, in the western part of the state near the Tennessee border since Thursday, a spokeswoman with the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Those reports include a 911 call shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, by a man claiming he was “99.99 percent” positive he spoke to Laundrie, who was last seen by his parents in Florida on Sept. 13.

“He was talking wild. He said that his girlfriend left him and he had to go out to California to see her,” the man told the 911 dispatcher, according to audio of the call released Monday. “He was acting funny. And I wasn’t sure what he looked like. And then … I went and parked and pulled up the photographs of him. And I’m 99.99 percent sure that was him.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.