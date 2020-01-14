Community mourns loss of 14-year-old Harley Dilly, found in chimney

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW ) — An entire community is mourning the loss of 14-year-old Harley Dilly. 

On Tuesday, police confirmed the body of the missing teen was found Monday in a house in Port Clinton. No foul play is expected.

“This appears to be an accident,” Port Clinton Police Chief Robert J. Hickman said during a press conference.

Hickman said Harley’s body was discovered caught in the home’s chimney. Harley had been missing since Dec. 20.

Police and members of the community conducted searches for the teen.

Pat Adkins, superintendent of the Port Clinton City School District, released the following statement to FOX 8 News:

“We are deeply saddened by the news regarding Harley Dilly.  Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Dilly family.  Additional counselors are on site at Port Clinton High School today for both students and staff.”

Photos of Harley Dilly (Courtesy: Port Clinton Police Dept.)

After the heartbreaking news of Harley’s death, the pastor of Erie Shores Assembly of God in Port Clinton said church doors will be open Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m. “for everyone and anyone – community members, leaders, first responders – to mourn and grieve this awful tragic news.”

Pastor Harry Hunt said members of Response Team Ohio — a crisis intervention team — will be at the church and available.

“It is our prayer that our community unites in this very difficult and trying time,” the pastor said.

