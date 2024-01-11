TAMPA (WFLA) – The United States Coast Guard announced Thursday that crews rescued nine migrants near the coast of Punta Cana around 8 p.m. on Jan. 3.

The Coast Guard said aircrews responded to a call of a vessel in distress and an unknown number of people in the water approximately 40 miles offshore.

Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier’s crew, along with help from the Dominican Republic Navy, were able to rescue all migrants on board. The Coast Guard said some of the survivors were treated for chemical burns likely caused by coming into contact with the sinking ship’s fuel.

“You often hear us say that unlawful maritime migration is always dangerous and very often deadly. That is not rhetoric or hyperbole, as our Coast Guard crews all too regularly respond to rescue migrants in dire medical need or distress who attempted the journey,” said Lieutenant Commander John W. Beal, Coast Guard District Seven public affairs officer. “Coast Guard crews and our partners in Homeland Security Task Force-Southeast will continue to rescue and repatriate anyone attempting to enter the U.S. unlawfully by sea. Do not take to the sea and risk your life just to be sent back. Use the safe, orderly and lawful pathways DHS and the State Department made available.”

The migrants were placed on the Dominican Republic Navy vessel and returned to the Dominican Republic for repatriation and further medical treatment, according to the Coast Guard.