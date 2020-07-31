8 Tampa Bay sheriffs endorse President Trump during Tampa visit

TAMPA (WFLA) – President Donald Trump visited Tampa this afternoon and received an endorsement from 48 sheriffs from across the state of Florida including eight Tampa Bay area sheriffs.
The endorsement came during a re-election at an event with President Trump in Tampa.
The Tampa Bay area sheriffs who endorsed President Trump includes:
- Mike Prendergast, Citrus County
- Arnold Lanier, Hardee County
- Al Nienhuis, Hernando County
- Paul Blackman, Highlands County
- Charles R. Wells, Manatee County
- Chris Nocco, Pasco County
- Bob Gualtieri, Pinellas County
- Tom Knight, Sarasota County
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister were not listed in the press release.
Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco spoke at Friday’s event.
