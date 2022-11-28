GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Gators football recruiting class for 2023 is down one quarterback after the team withdrew its offer from a 4-star prospect when a video posted to social media last Friday showed him using a racial slur.

Nease High School quarterback Marcus Stokes wrote on his Twitter page that he used the slur while singing along to a song in his car.

“I was in my car listening to rap music, rapping along to the words and posted a video of it on social media. I deeply apologize for the words in the songs that I chose to say. It was hurtful and offensive to many people, and I regret that,” he wrote.

Stokes also added that he respects the university’s decision to pull his scholarship and hopes that he can learn from his mistakes.

“I fully accept the consequences for my actions, and I respect the University of Florida’s decision to withdraw my scholarship offer to play football. My intention was to never hurt anybody and I recognize that even when going along with a song, my words still carry a lot of weight,” said Stokes. “I will strive to be better and to become the best version of myself both on and off the field. I know learning from my mistakes is a first important step.”

He had been committed to play at Florida since July after he flipped his commitment from Penn State.

Stokes was the only quarterback committed to Florida before Jaden Rashada of Pittsburg, Calif., flipped his commitment from Miami to Florida earlier this month. Rashada is now the Gators’ only quarterback commitment for the upcoming class.