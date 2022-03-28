NEW YORK CITY (WFLA) — A mother and her 3-year-old son had a frightening experience after they were held at gunpoint in the lobby of their apartment.

Video posted Sunday by New York City Mayor Eric Adams showed an incident that happened on March 9 where two suspects accosted the 35-year-old mother and her child in view of a surveillance camera. The mother was taking her son to school when the incident happened.

The New York Police Department said the suspects pointed a gun at the mother’s torso before demanding her possessions.

The suspects also pointed the gun at her child as they stole her car keys, iPhone, and wallet containing $1,500 in cash, according to police.

“And a small group of people in this city are asking why we put an anti-gun unit in place,” Adams said.

The NYPD said the suspects drove off in the woman’s Range Rover.

Police arrested Carlos Guzman, 23, in connection with the crime, charging him with robbery and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.