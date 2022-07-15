TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Comedian, actor and filmmaker Jon Stewart will return to host the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games opening and closing ceremonies this year.

Stewart has hosted the Warrior Games’ marquee events since 2015, including when the game were held in Tampa in 2019.

The Warrior Games will be held from Aug. 19-28 at Walt Disney World Resort. The games are open and free to the public, but guests will require a no-cost ticket to the closing ceremony. Tickets will be available online closer to the event.

Pop rock band American Authors will perform at the Warrior Games closing ceremony, will take place at The Stadium in the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Aug. 28.

“The Warrior Games symbolizes the resiliency and dedication of each of these warriors, and the tens of thousands of others they represent,” said Stewart. “Their fearless approach to their recovery, and refusal to be defined by their worst day, is inspirational. I can’t put into words what an honor it is to serve as the host of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies. But connecting in person with these athletes and their families, friends, caregivers and supporters is what I’ll never forget.”

Hundreds of athletes will compete in adaptive sporting events like wheelchair basketball, cycling, sitting volleyball and more.