HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman was arrested after a 4-year-old child was recently found wandering alone at a Haines City motel.

According to a criminal complaint, New Port Richey police responded to the hotel for the report of a found child.

The officer spoke to staff, who said a guest found a small child wandering around the motel by himself.

Employees said the 4-year-old child had a soiled diaper and no one could find his parents. Employees told the officer the unknown guest told them the child was on the second floor of the motel, knocking on random doors.

The complaint said the child then tried to climb down the stairs. That’s when the guest reportedly took the child and went to the motel office.

Employees said the child was in their care for about 45 minutes and they could not find the parents, who were staying in a room on the second floor.

Staff checked the room and no one was inside.

The officer then spoke with a woman named Victoria Resch, who said she left the child sleeping in the room while she went to get food, supplies for her pregnancy and to pick up the child’s father at a mechanic’s shop.

Resch said she had been gone for about an hour, that she was responsible for the 4-year-old when she left him alone and that she could not make calls on her phone due to it being broken.

Resch was arrested on a child neglect with no serious injury charge and taken to the Land O’ Lakes jail.