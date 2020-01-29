Team Focus: How the Buffalo Bills can dethrone the Patriots, win AFC East next season

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – The Buffalo Bills, not the New England Patriots, should be considered favorites to win the AFC East next season, says Big Game Bound’s Jarrett Payton.
The hot take from Wednesday’s episode got the attention of co-hosts J.B. Biunno and Jack Doles, who appeared in disbelief that Payton, a WGN-TV broadcaster and son of NFL legend Walter Payton, would pick against Tom Brady.
But will Brady be a Patriot for the 2020 NFL season?
Speculation points to Brady at least considering a move towards California, where he grew up, and exploring opportunities with teams like the Los Angeles Chargers.
Watch above as Payton, Biunno and Doles break it down on Big Game Bound!
Big Game Bound streams live on this site all week long at 1pm eastern / 12c with guests previewing Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers.
