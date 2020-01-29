Should the Tampa Bay Buccaneers move up to draft Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa?

MIAMI, Fla. — Without certainty surrounding Jameis Winston and the quarterback position on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one can dream right?

That’s what WFLA’s J.B. Biunno did on Tuesday’s Big Game Bound, proposing the Bucs trade up ahead of their #14 selection at the 2020 NFL Draft to select Alabama superstar Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa, considered among the best quarterbacks in college football over the past couple of seasons, is rehabbing a knee injury and is widely thought of as a high-risk, high-reward gamble. Analysts have questioned whether the Crimson Tide standout and Hawaii native can return to anything close to full health after the major leg injury.

Winston, who becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason, just lead the NFL in passing yards, but also claimed the dubious title of becoming the only quarterback in league history to throw 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a single season.

The polarizing quarterback has dealt with off-the-field issues as well, creating some doubts among the Buccaneers fanbase that he should be thought of — and compensated — as a franchise QB.

Tuesday night, Biunno created a poll on Twitter to gauge how seemingly-ridiculous his #TuaInTampa idea really is:

