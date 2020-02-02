Live at Noon ET: Big Game Bound game day special featuring star guests, Chiefs-49ers picks

The Big Game

The Big Game Bound game day special begins at Noon ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. — After 252 games, 1,332 touchdowns and 11,680 points scored in the regular season, we’ve come to a point where only smaller number matter.

Two teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, fighting for one championship.

It’s time to make your Super Bowl pick on Big Game Bound! Our game day special begins at Noon ET (11:00 CT) live from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and continues until pre-game coverage on FOX (kick-off is scheduled for 6:35pm ET).

Join our team, WOOD-TV’s Jack Doles, FOX59’s Chris Hagan, and WFLA’s J.B. Biunno for the action-packed preview of the Chiefs-49ers matchup. We might also have Big Game Bound’s Jarrett Payton, son of NFL legend Walter Payton, making a cameo appearance!

Don’t miss exclusive interviews with 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Edgerrin James, legendary Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka, and quarterback mastermind Ron Jaworski, plus interviews with many more star guests!

Can’t wait? Make your pick on the Big Game Bound twitter page Sunday morning and reply with a score prediction or MVP guess:

