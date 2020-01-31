Live at 1pm ET: Romanowski sizes up Chiefs, 49ers defenses on Big Game Bound

The Big Game

Big Game Bound streams all week long at 1:00pm ET live from Radio Row in Miami

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, Fla. — When it comes to formidable defenses, Bill Romanowski knows a thing or two.

The four-time Super Bowl Champion and former San Francisco 49er joins Big Game Bound Friday afternoon live on Radio Row in Miami Beach to breakdown the two defenses taking the field in the Big Game on Sunday.

Will the Kansas City defense be able to withstand the wear and tear of the 49er ground game? Can the San Francisco defense limit Patrick Mahomes and the aerial attack of the Chiefs?

Join WOOD-TV’s Jack Doles, WXIN’s Chris Hagan, WFLA’s J.B. Biunno and more special guests for our live show at 1pm eastern, 12c right here!

Big Game Bound streams live on this site all week long at 1pm eastern / 12c with guests previewing Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Local teacher helps students find jobs in food industry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local teacher helps students find jobs in food industry"

Tampa police looking Apple store theft suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa police looking Apple store theft suspect"

UPDATE:HCSO releases pictures of car involved in hit-and-run; child in critical condition

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE:HCSO releases pictures of car involved in hit-and-run; child in critical condition"

Sleepy woman arrested for DUI after chain-reaction crash on I-4, troopers say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sleepy woman arrested for DUI after chain-reaction crash on I-4, troopers say"

Suncoast Parkway cash toll booths to close Friday evening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suncoast Parkway cash toll booths to close Friday evening"

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

Child in critical condition following hit-and-run crash in Tampa, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Child in critical condition following hit-and-run crash in Tampa, deputies say"

Child injured in hit-and-run crash in Tampa, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Child injured in hit-and-run crash in Tampa, deputies say"

the 2020 U.S. Olympic Softball Team practiced at Florida Southern College on Thursday afternoon in Lakeland

Thumbnail for the video titled "the 2020 U.S. Olympic Softball Team practiced at Florida Southern College on Thursday afternoon in Lakeland"

Local man uses rare disease to create new invention

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local man uses rare disease to create new invention"

xLanyard Demo

Thumbnail for the video titled "xLanyard Demo"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss