Live Now
Senate expected to vote on witnesses in Trump trial after 2 days of questioning

Four-time champ Bill Romanowski on which defense faces more pressure in Big Game

The Big Game

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, Fla. — When it comes to formidable defenses, Bill Romanowski knows a thing or two.

The four-time Super Bowl Champion and former San Francisco 49er joined Big Game Bound Friday afternoon live on Radio Row in Miami Beach to breakdown the two defenses taking the field in the Big Game on Sunday.

Will the Kansas City defense be able to withstand the wear and tear of the 49er ground game? Can the San Francisco defense limit Patrick Mahomes and the aerial attack of the Chiefs?

Big Game Bound streams live on this site all week long at 1 p.m. eastern / 12c with guests previewing Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Temple Terrace Mayor faces stern action from Florida Ethics Commission

Thumbnail for the video titled "Temple Terrace Mayor faces stern action from Florida Ethics Commission"

State records show Temple Terrace used bogus diploma for Gubernatorial appointment

Thumbnail for the video titled "State records show Temple Terrace used bogus diploma for Gubernatorial appointment"

Hamilton montage video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamilton montage video"

Today Show gives Tampa man Super Bowl tickets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Today Show gives Tampa man Super Bowl tickets"

SWAT situation in Port Richey ends peacefully; suspect in custody

Thumbnail for the video titled "SWAT situation in Port Richey ends peacefully; suspect in custody"

Press conference on Port Richey SWAT situation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Press conference on Port Richey SWAT situation"

Officers respond to SWAT situation in Port Richey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officers respond to SWAT situation in Port Richey"

Local teacher helps students find jobs in food industry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local teacher helps students find jobs in food industry"

Tampa police looking Apple store theft suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa police looking Apple store theft suspect"

Police: Sarasota girl, 14, faces attempted murder charge after shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Sarasota girl, 14, faces attempted murder charge after shooting"

Hit-and-run update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hit-and-run update"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss