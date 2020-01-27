Fellow sportscaster reveals to Jarrett Payton he used to babysit him, brings evidence

Live Now
MIAMI, Fla. — When WGN’s Jarrett Payton made his first appearance as co-host on Big Game Bound, he was told anyone could pop up on Radio Row.

As it turns out, even his old babysitter.

WXIN Sports Director Chris Hagan was invited to Monday’s show at the Miami Beach Convention Center, and before the show began, pulled out on old photo of himself, Walter Payton, and Walter’s son, a young Jarrett.

“I brought this for you,” Hagan said to a stunned Payton before the show began. “That’s me and your dad, and you!”

The photo was included in Monday’s Big Game Bound live show from Radio Show, which you can watch all week long on this site at 1pm eastern, noon central.

