Trump's defense team presents case against impeachment as Democrats demand Bolton testify

Big Game Bound’s Jarrett Payton on why loss of Kobe Bryant hits home for all of us

The Big Game

Big Game Bound streams all week long at 1:00pm ET live from Radio Row in Miami

MIAMI, Fla — Kobe Bryant was much more than just an NBA legend, basketball ambassador and American icon.

Bryant was a caring father, says WGN’s Jarrett Payton, who believes that’s why sports fans and non-sports fans alike continue to struggle with his passing.

Payton, son of NFL legend Walter Payton, reflected on his father and his own lessons learned from becoming a father himself on Monday’s live stream of Big Game Bound.

“To me, he was so involved [with his kids],” said Payton of the Los Angeles Laker great. “It’s the same way I am with my son. And so, it brought it full circle now to be a father and now that his family is grieving.”

“It’s a tough time when we lose a legend, but I think it brings it back into perspective on how short life is.”

Big Game Bound streams live on this site all week long at 1pm eastern / 12c with guests previewing Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers.

