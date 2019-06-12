News Channel 8, Rough Riders John Winter Memorial Teddy Bear Roundup
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Winter was a member of the Tampa Rough Riders, and for several years the Rough Riders spent money out of their own pockets to buy Teddy bears to take to children in hospitals.
The stuffed bear is named after President Theodore Roosevelt, and the Tampa Rough Riders were formed to preserve the memory of Roosevelt and his service with the 1st U.S. Volunteer Cavalry when they fought in the Spanish-American War in 1898.
Winter put out the word and viewers started dropping off Teddy bears at the TV station. Winter took his life in 2007, but the Teddy Bear effort didn’t stop.
WFLA renamed the effort, “The John Winter Teddy Bear Roundup” and the collection and distribution of Teddy bears has grown every year.
The 2018 Teddy Bear Roundup runs from Friday, Nov. 23 thru Tuesday, Dec. 18.
News Channel 8 and the Rough Riders are collecting teddy bears to give to children in area hospitals during the holidays. You can help place a smile on a child’s face by bringing a new, unwrapped Teddy bear to the News Channel 8 studio or any of the drop-off locations below.
The News Center
200 South Parker St.
Tampa, FL 33606
Regions Bank
All locations in Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, and Polk Counties.
Allstate Insurance
Pinellas Allstate Offices:
Allstate Agent David Beck
3800 Tampa Rd., #140
Oldsmar, 34677
(813) 855-7326
Allstate Agent Lynette Coley
4326 Park Blvd. Suite F
Pinellas Park, 33781
(727) 548-5555
Allstate Agent Ken Gersbach
3237 Tyrone Blvd.
St. Petersburg, 33710
(727) 343-1500
Allstate Agent Frank Perez
800 East Bay Drive, #0
Largo, 33770
(727) 585-6200
Allstate Agent Gus Rodriguez
490 Indian Rocks Road, Suite C
Belleaire Bluffs, 33770
(727) 637-0411
Allstate Agent Christopher Teall
40741 U.S. Highway 19 N.
Tarpon Springs, 34689
(727) 938-7274
Allstate Agent Helen Wade
3209 30th Ave S.
St. Petersburg, 33712
(727) 866-6311
Allstate Agent Lois Woods
147 2nd Avenue S, Suite 406
St. Petersburg, 33701
(727) 327-5531
Hillsborough Allstate Offices:
Allstate Agent Craig Arndt
18932 N. Dale Mabry Hwy Suite 102.
Lutz, 33548
(813) 964-0608
Allstate Agent Debbie Bates
837 Cypress Village Blvd.
Sun City Center, 33573
(813) 633-0006
Allstate Agent Debbie Bates
1767 Kings Ave.
Brandon, 33511
(813) 681-9696
Allstate Agent John Clarkson
12307 Boyette Road
Riverview, 33569
(813) 236-2994
Allstate Agent Lisette Fernandez
4935 Van Dyke Road
Lutz, 33558
(813) 269-5707
Allstate Agent Anthony Ifasi
2020 W. Brandon Blvd. Suite 115
Brandon, 33511
(813) 689-9798
Allstate Agent Mike Lia
11001 N. Dale Mabry Hwy.
Tampa, 33618
(813) 960-0255
Allstate Agent Paul Phaneuf
3641 W Kennedy, Suite F
Tampa, 33609
(813) 353-0303
Allstate Agent Samuel Scott
6577 Gunn Hwy
Tampa, 33625
(813) 926-1918
Allstate Agent Naomi Taylor-Kennedy
4322 El Prado Blvd.
Tampa, 33629
(813) 902-8300
Allstate Agent Ryan Toombs
4551 Gunn Hwy
Tampa, 33624 (813) 963-0596
Pasco Allstate Offices:
Allstate Agent Mo Ward
9344 Little Road
New Port Richey, 34654
(727) 862-2886
Allstate Agent Stephen Ward
2439 Country Place Blvd., Suite 103
Trinity, 34655
(727) 862-6609
Adam’s Air & Hydraulics, Inc.
7209 E. Adamo Drive, Tampa, 33619
(813) 626-4128
Medicine River Animal Hospital
15235 Gulf Blvd.,
Madeira Beach, 33708
(727) 299-9029
Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Office
West Pasco Government Center
8731 Citizens Drive,
New Port Richey 34654
(727) 847-8162
The Preferred Group
1000 N Ashley Drive,
Tampa 33606
(813) 251-0802
Salemi’s Body Shop
1602 N Armenia Ave, Tampa
(813) 879-2723
Whistleblower Law Firm
400 N. Tampa Street, Suite 1015, Tampa 33602
(813) 944-7853