

News Channel 8, Rough Riders John Winter Memorial Teddy Bear Roundup



TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Winter was a member of the Tampa Rough Riders, and for several years the Rough Riders spent money out of their own pockets to buy Teddy bears to take to children in hospitals.

The stuffed bear is named after President Theodore Roosevelt, and the Tampa Rough Riders were formed to preserve the memory of Roosevelt and his service with the 1st U.S. Volunteer Cavalry when they fought in the Spanish-American War in 1898.



Winter put out the word and viewers started dropping off Teddy bears at the TV station. Winter took his life in 2007, but the Teddy Bear effort didn’t stop.

WFLA renamed the effort, “The John Winter Teddy Bear Roundup” and the collection and distribution of Teddy bears has grown every year.

The 2018 Teddy Bear Roundup runs from Friday, Nov. 23 thru Tuesday, Dec. 18.

News Channel 8 and the Rough Riders are collecting teddy bears to give to children in area hospitals during the holidays. You can help place a smile on a child’s face by bringing a new, unwrapped Teddy bear to the News Channel 8 studio or any of the drop-off locations below.

The News Center

200 South Parker St.

Tampa, FL 33606

Regions Bank

All locations in Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, and Polk Counties.

Allstate Insurance

Pinellas Allstate Offices:

Allstate Agent David Beck

3800 Tampa Rd., #140

Oldsmar, 34677

(813) 855-7326

Allstate Agent Lynette Coley

4326 Park Blvd. Suite F

Pinellas Park, 33781

(727) 548-5555

Allstate Agent Ken Gersbach

3237 Tyrone Blvd.

St. Petersburg, 33710

(727) 343-1500

Allstate Agent Frank Perez

800 East Bay Drive, #0

Largo, 33770

(727) 585-6200

Allstate Agent Gus Rodriguez

490 Indian Rocks Road, Suite C

Belleaire Bluffs, 33770

(727) 637-0411

Allstate Agent Christopher Teall

40741 U.S. Highway 19 N.

Tarpon Springs, 34689

(727) 938-7274

Allstate Agent Helen Wade

3209 30th Ave S.

St. Petersburg, 33712

(727) 866-6311

Allstate Agent Lois Woods

147 2nd Avenue S, Suite 406

St. Petersburg, 33701

(727) 327-5531

Hillsborough Allstate Offices:

Allstate Agent Craig Arndt

18932 N. Dale Mabry Hwy Suite 102.

Lutz, 33548

(813) 964-0608

Allstate Agent Debbie Bates

837 Cypress Village Blvd.

Sun City Center, 33573

(813) 633-0006

Allstate Agent Debbie Bates

1767 Kings Ave.

Brandon, 33511

(813) 681-9696

Allstate Agent John Clarkson

12307 Boyette Road

Riverview, 33569

(813) 236-2994

Allstate Agent Lisette Fernandez

4935 Van Dyke Road

Lutz, 33558

(813) 269-5707

Allstate Agent Anthony Ifasi

2020 W. Brandon Blvd. Suite 115

Brandon, 33511

(813) 689-9798

Allstate Agent Mike Lia

11001 N. Dale Mabry Hwy.

Tampa, 33618

(813) 960-0255

Allstate Agent Paul Phaneuf

3641 W Kennedy, Suite F

Tampa, 33609

(813) 353-0303

Allstate Agent Samuel Scott

6577 Gunn Hwy

Tampa, 33625

(813) 926-1918

Allstate Agent Naomi Taylor-Kennedy

4322 El Prado Blvd.

Tampa, 33629

(813) 902-8300

Allstate Agent Ryan Toombs

4551 Gunn Hwy

Tampa, 33624 (813) 963-0596

Pasco Allstate Offices:

Allstate Agent Mo Ward

9344 Little Road

New Port Richey, 34654

(727) 862-2886

Allstate Agent Stephen Ward

2439 Country Place Blvd., Suite 103

Trinity, 34655

(727) 862-6609

Adam’s Air & Hydraulics, Inc.

7209 E. Adamo Drive, Tampa, 33619

(813) 626-4128

Medicine River Animal Hospital

15235 Gulf Blvd.,

Madeira Beach, 33708

(727) 299-9029

Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Office

West Pasco Government Center

8731 Citizens Drive,

New Port Richey 34654

(727) 847-8162

The Preferred Group

1000 N Ashley Drive,

Tampa 33606

(813) 251-0802

Salemi’s Body Shop

1602 N Armenia Ave, Tampa

(813) 879-2723

Whistleblower Law Firm

400 N. Tampa Street, Suite 1015, Tampa 33602

(813) 944-7853

