Autoridades de Pinellas y Tampa a sus ciudadanos: ¡Quédense en sus casas!

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) -- People all over the Tampa Bay area are bracing for the impacts of Hurricane Elsa, which is expected to bring heavy rain and strong wind gusts as it moves up Florida's Gulf Coast.

Derek Watkinson in New Port Richey spent Tuesday afternoon and evening putting storm shutters up on his home. He said it was only the second time he had to do so since he moved in about six years ago.