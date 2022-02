Muere bebé venezolano en barco con migrantes baleado por Guardia Costera de Trinidad y Tobago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — From the moment Governor Ron DeSantis signed an exclusive gambling compact with the Seminole Tribe last spring, competitors have flooded Florida with cash to push initiatives that would help them split that lucrative pot.

8 On Your Side found in the last six months of 2021, at least $80 million has been spent by political committees representing gambling initiatives, and that doesn't include dark money paid to non-profit political committees that aren't disclosed under federal tax law.