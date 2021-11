Líderes venezolanos reaccionan a investigación abierta por la corte penal internacional contra el régimen venezolano

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - Just after 10:30 a.m., a Cessna 188 took off from Tampa Executive airport and the pilot experienced a sudden loss of power. The aircraft then landed on Bruce B Downs Boulevard, landing under a traffic light and under three bridges for I-75 and over several startled drivers.

"I just lost power and I had to bring it in for a landing somewhere and this road actually wasn't as busy when I came in," said the pilot who identified himself as Nick, but didn't want to give his last name.