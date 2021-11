Aliado de Maduro se reunió con agentes de EEUU antes de arresto

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Holiday events are beginning to kick off across the Tampa Bay area, but other fun festivals, like those in honor of sangria and sand sculpting, still have some hanging on to thoughts of summer.

From the opening of a Pasco County Snow Park and the first weekend to celebrate Christmas at Busch Gardens, to the inaugural "Beer at the Pier" event in St. Petersburg, there is plenty to do for all with varied interests this weekend.