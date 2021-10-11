Funcionarios de Florida publican lista de empresas investigadas por solicitar pruebas negativas y vacunación de COVID-19

TAMPA (WFLA) – El Departamento de Salud de Florida ha publicado una lista de empresas y artistas bajo investigación por violar una ley estatal destinada a prevenir los pasaportes y mandatos de la vacuna COVID-19.
Las multas propuestas, si se promulgan, impondrían multas de $5,000 a los gobiernos municipales por cada infracción, como parte de las sanciones creadas por SB 2006, la ley de pasaportes de vacunas en Florida.
Las multas se aplicarían a los gobiernos para cada empleado individualmente, lo que podría costar a los gobiernos municipales millones de dólares.
Según los funcionarios del departamento, las empresas, las entidades gubernamentales y las instituciones educativas no pueden exigir legalmente a los clientes, personas, estudiantes o residentes que proporcionen documentación que demuestre su estado de vacunación.
Es posible que la lista del DOH no provenga solo de la investigación del Departamento, sino también de una lista de quejas generadas por los usuarios que los funcionarios estatales establecieron en una dirección de correo electrónico llamada VaxPassFreeFL@FLHealth.gov. Algunas entradas en la lista a continuación se agregaron varias veces debido al uso de quejas generadas por los usuarios.
El Departamento de Salud de Florida dio a conocer los siguientes nombres de empresas bajo investigación:
- Saint Edward’s School
- iThink Financial Amphitheater
- House of Blues
- “Straz Center, Patel Conservatory, Next Generation Ballet”
- Allied Universal
- Amway Center
- Grovenor House Condominium
- ITHINK Amphitheatre
- Kravis Center
- The Rock Boat (Norweigian Cruiseline)
- Raytheon Technologies
- Broward Center of the Performing Arts
- Moffitt Communications
- Mobile Mini
- iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- “Allied Universal / G4S and Bay Care Health Systems”
- Naples Community Hospital
- Kravis Center
- “City of Miramar Vernon E. Hargray, City Manager”
- Memorial Hospital West
- “””2021 I/ITSEC””
- Daily’s Place
- Straz
- Financial Center Amphitheater
- Live Nation
- Alachua County Public Library
- FDLE, Jacksonville Region, Counterterrorism Squad
- Plaza Live
- American Gas Association
- Miami Marlins
- Metcalf, Jessica N
- ATT
- Dr Phillips Center/Walt Disney Theater (Broadway Series)
- Membership of CWA 3176
- ECPI University
- Mid Florida Credit Union ( Zack Brown Concert)
- AGA : 2021 Operations Conference
- Feld Entertainment Studios
- AdventHealth
- Vertex Aerospace
- iTHINK Financial Amphitheater / Maroon 5 concert
- Broward Center for the Performing Arts and The Parker
- IThink Financial Amphitheatre and The Parker
- Titusville, Florida’s Space Coast
- Gasparilla Music Festival
- Dr Phillips Center
- NEW WORLD SYMPHONY
- Equinox
- iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- The MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa
- Armory Center for the Arts
- Seafarers International Union
- AT&T
- iThink amphitheater organized by Live Nation Entertainment
- The Doctor Phillips Center
- The Big Arts Sanibel Island
- JP Poindexter & Co employees.
- Straz Center for Performing Arts
- DoD employees
- Orange County
- Riverview High School Preforming Arts Center
- Carnival Cruise Line
- Allion insurance, Florida Amphitheater Live Nation
- Live Nation Concerts- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Doctor Phillips Center
- Alachua County Library District
- Royal Caribbean
- Alachua County Library District (own entity/not ran by Alachua County)
- Alachua County Board of County Commissioners
- Norton Museum
- Seafarers International Union
- WBENC
- The Dr Phillips Performing Arts Center
- “American Public Transit Association
- Orange County Convention Center”
- Florida Trail Association
- Plantation Police Department
- Jewel Toffier
- Titanium Yoga – “VAX ONLY” classes
- Orlando Lowndes Shakespeare Center
- “Lauren Poe, Mayor City of Gainesville”
- “Jerry Demings, Mayor Orange County”
- Johns Island Club
- Geo Gaming
- Skydive Deland
- Starbucks
- Van Wezel Performaing Arts Center
- Coast is Clear Music Festival
- Merrill Gardens at Champions Gate
- The Saber Legion – Florida Charter sponsored event: called Florida Kyber Open on November 14th at XL Soccer World Orlando
- Norton Art Gallery
- Allegiant Airlines at the St. Petersburg/Clearwater airport
- American Maritime Officers Union / Training Facility
- 4740 Grassendale Terrace
- Amway Center – Harry Styles concert
- Florida Repertory theater
- Military defense contractor
- Disney Cruise Line
- MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Dr. Phillips Center
- Leidos
- Tampa amphitheater / Live Nation event
- Ithink Financial Amphitheatre / Zac Brown Concert
- Ithink Financial Amphitheatre
- Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre / Live nation- Brooks and Dunn Concert
- Mid FL amphitheater – David Aldean Concert
- Government contractor for Booz Allen
- Integrity Title and Guarantee LLC
- Government contractor for Booz Allen) in
- Northrop Grumman
- Leon County Government, County Administrator Vincent S. Long