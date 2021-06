Trump celebra el mitin 'Save America' en Sarasota el 3 de julio

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) - Do you recall the Tampa Bay Lightning fan, who received an unexpected visit from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office during Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final last season?

Devon Garnett had been shouting, “Shoot! Shoot! Shoot!” His words were directed at the Lightning defenseman, Victor Hedman, but his neighbors thought they were overhearing a potential domestic dispute.