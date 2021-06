Tragedia en Miami: Rescatistas no descansarán hasta encontrar a la última persona

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) - Customers of a Pinellas Park tile shop say the company left them on the hook for thousands of dollars in tile they never received.

Complaints are piling up, and it's not the first time customers complained of not getting what they paid for from K&S Wholesale Tile. In 2019, the company was featured in a Better Call Behnken report, after customers came forward with similar complaints.