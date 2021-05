Trabajador de saneamiento de Hillsborough Co. honrado después de salvar a un niño casi aplastado en un camión de basura

TAMPA (WFLA) – Thirteen-year-old Gareth Everett and his family have been extra cautious throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“We've had to be with cystic fibrosis,” his mother Annie Everett told 8 On Your Side. “It's a lung disease. Even common cold can put Gareth into isolation at the hospital, so can’t even imagine or fathom what COVID-19 could do to him.”