Los actores Gaby Albo y Samuel Garnica nos hablan del evento que se llevara a cabo en el Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater. Las entradas están disponibles para ambas funciones los días 7 y 8 de diciembre. Obtenga boletos en themahaffey.com o llamando al (727) 892-5721.
Maravillosa obra musical en homenaje a Gloria y Emilio Estefan
by: Natsha Castillo
Posted:
Updated:
