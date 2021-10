Target implementa el programa “compre ahora, pague después” justo antes de la temporada navideña

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA): We continue to drag a frontal boundary system from the Gulf of Mexico this afternoon into the next couple of days. It will continue to feed off the Gulf of Mexico and with a mild southeasterly flow off of the southern Atlantic, our rain chances within the Tampa Bay area will steadily climb.

This evening scattered storms are expecting to bloom for our interior counties stretching from Hardee and Desoto to Polk County and slowly transition towards the west. Models indicate that some of the storm cells will be rather intense. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and breezy conditions of up to 40 mph may be possible in some of the storms cells. By late night, near midnight, the are expected to disperse but widespread light showers will be common to about 3am for our counties along I-4 and south.