Les cancelaron sección de fotos de maternidad pero esta familia de Tampa encontró cómo divertirse

View this post on Instagram

Narrator voice: "In a world suddenly attacked by an invisible enemy 🦠, a family must fight to survive and keep humanity going ✊….but will they have enough Clorox and Lysol wipes to win this war?" 😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆 (That's how drastic it feels being pregnant during a pandemic) Kuddos to our @lovazquezphotography And @andromedavazquez for making us look like the baddest Ghostbusters team evaaa! 🤣 @cruzrepublicvlog . . # #ghostbusters #pandemic #pregancy #pandemic #tampa #survival #quarantine #florida #mom