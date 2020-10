Stanley Cup visita el centro de cáncer infantil en Tampa

Malissa, front left, and Jesse Black, front right, with 5-year-old son Jase and 7-year-old son Mason, pose with the Stanley Cup and Tampa Bay Lightning players Steven Stamkos, top left, and Ryan McDonagh, top right, at the Children’s Cancer Center in Tampa, Fla., on Oct. 16, 2020. The Lightning took the Stanley Cup to the Children’s Cancer Center as part of their local tour of stops after winning the National Hockey League’s championship trophy Sept. 28 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Kristina Hjertkvist/Tampa Bay Lightning via AP)