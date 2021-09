“Síndrome de la mujer blanca desaparecida” destaca disparidades raciales en la cobertura de los medios sobre las personas desaparecidas, dice un experto

TAMPA (WFLA) - A Hillsborough County grand jury returned an indictment charging five people in connection with the Aug. 22 death of 4-year-old Sunni Bell.

According to the indictment, Zvante Sampson, 30 years old; Quandarious Hammond, 28 years old; Jaylin Bedward, 22 years old; James Denson, 24 years old; and Andrew Thompson, 22 years old have all been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder on a different victim in the same case, conspiracy to commit murder, and shooting into a vehicle.