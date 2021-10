Se cumplen 100 años del “Huracán de 1921” que azotó la bahía de Tampa

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) — Clearwater Police Lt. Michael Spitaleri made a new friend last week when he visited the home of nine-year-old Joshua, who said he wants to be a police officer when he grows up.

"A couple of years back, one of our officers gave Joshua the 'CPD' letters from his lapel for being brave during a case we were working in his neighborhood," a post from the Clearwater Police Department Facebook page said.