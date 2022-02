Puertorriqueños están más lejos de poder retirarse

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — When it comes to the best places to raise a family in the United States, a recent WalletHub study says it may not be Florida. State education data clarifies some of the issues.

Despite the sunshine, theme parks, and a multitude of beaches making the state's "family fun" score the sixth-best in the U.S., scores for health and safety, education and child care, and affordability were all low, making Florida rank 39 out of 50 for best places to raise kids.