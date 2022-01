Estados Unidos asigna $554 millones para reparar daños de Huracán María en Puerto Rico

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office cited the driver caught on camera losing control of his Mustang and crashing into a crowd of people Friday night. It happened outside Lamborghini Sarasota on Clark Road. The dealership was hosting an after-hours car meet.

In video posted to social media, cars are seen zooming past the crowd on Clark Road until a black Mustang leaving the parking lot veers off course, ramming into several people.