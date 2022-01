Así se celebra el Día de Reyes en Latinoamérica

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Nearly 15,000 hours of video captured the violence and destruction at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, but investigators say nearly 80 percent of the government's 706 cases are built on evidence gathered from social media.

Twenty Bay Area residents have been arrested so far accounting for nearly a third of the 76 defendants from Florida. Another six are from Marion County, including Ocala husband and wife couples Jamie and Jennifer Buteau and Oath Keepers Connie and Kelly Meggs.