Puente de Pittsburgh se derrumba horas antes de la visita de Biden sobre infraestructura

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Over 237,000 people have signed a petition asking for two Texas brothers to be released from jail after they were arrested for allegedly beating their stepfather to death.

According to reports, Alejandro and Christian Trevino became angry after learning of allegations their 42-year-old stepdad, Gabriel Quintanilla was abusing their 9-year-old half-sister. Pharr police said Quintanilla was wanted on charges of continuous sexual assault of a child, but the case involved another minor.