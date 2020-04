Profesor de Jefferson High School arrestado por relación con estudiante de 14 años

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - Pinellas County is holding off on reopening its beaches during the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday county commissioners approved to extend the local state of emergency until at least Friday, April 24.

8 On Your Side spoke with some bummed out beach-side businesses. "This is the 1st time in 40+ years I can remember being out of any income for this long a period of time," said Matthew Loder, one of the owners of the family-owned Crabby Bills seafood restaurant.