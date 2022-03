Proyecto de ley de Florida crea fondo de 2 mil millones para contrarrestar aumento de inflación en presupuesto estatal

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson on Tuesday revealed that the family of missing 6-year-old Summer Wells is "not cooperating right now."

Lawson followed that statement with a pause, adding that the family "has attorneys." The news broke through as teams with the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) continued a small-scale search that launched on Monday.