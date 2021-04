Trump presenta al gobernador DeSantis como posible compañero de fórmula para el 2024 durante una entrevista con Fox

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Former President Donald Trump floated Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a potential running mate in 2024 during a phone interview with Maria Bartiromo on FOX Business, citing their friendship and his gubernatorial endorsement of DeSantis in 2019.

At the start of the Mornings with Maria interview on April 29, Trump praised Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina for his response to President Joe Biden's speech to Congress, and criticized the border not being a topic during the address. Biden did, however, address the border and immigration while speaking to Congress.