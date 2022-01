Trump arremete contra el discurso de Biden: “Usó mi nombre hoy para tratar de dividir aún más a Estados Unidos”

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At a news conference on new state COVID-19 testing guidelines and the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol Insurrection, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attacked national media outlets for using the anniversary to target supporters of former President Donald Trump.

"It's interesting, how everything in our society becomes very politicized. Today is going to be, I'm not going to watch any of it," DeSantis said. "You're going to see the D.C., New York media, this is their Christmas, Jan. 6. They are going to take this and milk this for anything they could to try and smear anyone, whoever supported Donald Trump."