Psaki critica la política de bloqueo de máscaras en Florida y Texas

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing endangered man who was reported missing from Centerstone Behavioral Hospital and Addiction Center

Centerstone reported Arsenio Mayes, 32, missing at around 1 p.m. Tuesday. He was last seen walking around the intersection of 2020 30th Ave. E. and US 301 with no shirt, green shorts, and glasses.