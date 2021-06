Niña de 13 años demanda a la Florida por prohibición de deportistas escolares transgénero

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida's 2021 legislative session was jam packed with plenty of new bills that could become law. So far, almost 300 bills have been signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Only a few have been rejected.

In Florida, the governor can sign or veto a bill. If the governor doesn't act on a piece of legislation that arrives at their desk within seven to 15 days, it passes as is.