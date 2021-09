Jill Biden regresa al aula como primera dama trabajadora

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A former Marine wielding an automatic weapon went on an early-morning shooting rampage in Lakeland, killing four people, including an infant inside their home, authorities said Sunday. One person, and 11-year-old survived the attack, and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. She is said to be in stable condition Tuesday morning.

"It was continuous, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop," a neighbor who heard the gunfire said.