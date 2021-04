Harris y Pelosi hacen historia en los discursos presidenciales

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republicans have sent a proposal to Gov. Ron DeSantis that would ban transgender girls and women from playing on public school teams intended for student athletes born as girls.

Under the proposal in Florida, a transgender student athlete would have to affirm her biological sex by supplying proof such as a birth certificate. The proposal also would allow another student to sue if a school allows a transgender girl or woman to play on a team intended for biological females.