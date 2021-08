El senador Lindsey Graham, el primer senador vacunada en dar positivo por COVID-19

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — COVID-19 hospitalizations have skyrocketed past previous records at Lakeland Regional Health, with more than a third of the people severely sick under the age of 50, according to hospital leadership.

“We have seen a concerning trend in the number of younger people being impacted,” wrote Dr. Daniel Haight, Lakeland Regional Health Vice President of Community Health and Medical Director of Infection Prevention, in a statement. “Close to 38 percent of those currently receiving care at our hospital for COVID-19 are younger than 50, and many of these younger patients are requiring high-flow oxygen because of the difficulty breathing.”