¿El heredero de Trump? Algunos partidarios ven al gobernador de Florida, Ron DeSantis, como una alternativa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own in retired K9 deputy Fin.

K9 Fin, the partner of Lt. Clint Cabbage, passed away in his sleep Saturday night at the age of nine. K9 Fin loyally served the citizens of Pasco County from 2014 to 2018 alongside Lt. Cabbage.