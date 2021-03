El gobernador de Nueva York Cuomo reconoce el comportamiento visto como 'coqueteo'

FILE – In this Wednesday, May 27, 2020, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, at the National Press Club in Washington. Over his long career, Gov. Cuomo has been known as a brutal political opponent to people who oppose his agenda or challenge him publicly. That penchant for punching hard at perceived enemies drew fresh condemnations this week in the wake of a tirade against a lawmaker who questioned his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)